Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,826 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

WLKP stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.53%.

WLKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.