Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SPGYF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.97.

SPGYF stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1544 per share. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

