William Blair Initiates Coverage on Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

