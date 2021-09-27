Wings (WINGS) Hits Market Cap of $3.36 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Wings has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wings has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00054539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00123930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011716 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043403 BTC.

About Wings

Wings is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

