Winpak Ltd. (WPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

WPK stock opened at C$42.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Winpak has a 12 month low of C$37.29 and a 12 month high of C$46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.05.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$299.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Winpak will post 1.7500001 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPK. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 price objective on Winpak in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC set a C$40.47 target price on Winpak in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

