WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 9,596 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.36.

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $430.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 652.38%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

