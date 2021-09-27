WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $75,000 in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VYGR. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.97. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

