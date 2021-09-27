WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,641 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,669,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 56,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

