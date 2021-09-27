Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Down to $9.59

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.59, but opened at $9.23. Wipro shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 51,740 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 57,838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2,820.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 500,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 483,197 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 7.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

