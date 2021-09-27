Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down to $29.00

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $28.31. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 13,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 331.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,493,000 after acquiring an additional 921,328 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $983,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 144.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 810,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 197.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

