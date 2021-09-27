Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.08.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $534,985,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 124.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,504,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $263.78. 1,107,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,465.36 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $282.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.47 and its 200 day moving average is $244.76.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

