Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,956,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.70.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $266.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.76. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.62 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,491.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.