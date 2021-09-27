Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.70.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $268.43 on Friday. Workday has a 52-week low of $201.62 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,491.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Workday by 8.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,010,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Workday by 28.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 56,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Workday by 523.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 79,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.