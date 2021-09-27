Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after acquiring an additional 277,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,878 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after buying an additional 353,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xencor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,876,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $33.88 on Monday. Xencor has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

