Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 188.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $135.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.32. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

