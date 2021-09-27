Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $621,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $361.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.63 and its 200 day moving average is $351.39. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

