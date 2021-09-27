Xponance Inc. Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 809.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,861 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $648,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 83.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,286,000 after buying an additional 114,340 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.59.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $88.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

