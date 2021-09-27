Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth $10,141,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth $1,194,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth $12,890,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Pool by 35.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth $257,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at $33,603,257.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $465.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $500.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.