Xponance Inc. Purchases 14,509 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,456 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after buying an additional 352,277 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,673,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

EOG opened at $78.10 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

