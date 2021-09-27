Xponance Inc. Purchases New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $4,586,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.41.

NYSE SNOW opened at $316.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total value of $3,048,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,431 shares of company stock worth $290,694,979 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.