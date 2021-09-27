Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Datadog by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $147.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -866.54 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.79.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $2,073,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,317,747.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,850,958 shares of company stock valued at $244,459,835. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

