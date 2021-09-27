Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Evergy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $63.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

