Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $119.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.50. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

