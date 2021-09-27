Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

NYSE:DGX opened at $153.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

