Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.26. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $41.58 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.