Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will announce sales of $8.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.38 million to $8.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $16.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.36 million to $16.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $97.70 million, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $100.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMBL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.49. 257,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $164.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.95.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

