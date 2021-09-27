Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Post Earnings of -$2.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.17). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.03) to ($8.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($9.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.56) to ($8.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA traded up $2.87 on Monday, reaching $112.64. 4,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,051. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.04. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

