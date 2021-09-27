Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Announce $2.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to post earnings of $2.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.69. SBA Communications posted earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $10.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.49 to $10.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $11.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $344.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.12. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.72 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

