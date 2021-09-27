Zacks: Analysts Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report sales of $71.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.70 million and the lowest is $69.35 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $70.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $307.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.07 million to $307.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $330.04 million to $332.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James lifted their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth about $117,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

