Zacks: Analysts Expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to Announce $5.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to announce earnings per share of $5.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.49 and the lowest is $4.84. Cigna reported earnings of $4.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $20.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.05 to $20.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $22.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $25.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

CI stock opened at $203.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

