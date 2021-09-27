Zacks: Analysts Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report sales of $77.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.50 million. Digi International posted sales of $73.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $307.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $307.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $332.59 million, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $335.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,396. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $737.82 million, a PE ratio of 67.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Digi International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Digi International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

