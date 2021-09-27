Zacks: Analysts Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.73. FB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBK traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.79. 3,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,773. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.21. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

