Zacks: Analysts Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce sales of $4.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.66 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $15.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $19.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

NYSE:PXD opened at $162.03 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 120.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 368.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $60,543,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after acquiring an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,831 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

