Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report sales of $2.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $9.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.23 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DURECT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

DRRX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,367. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. DURECT has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $324.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 152.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 144.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DURECT during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.