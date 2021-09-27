Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $470.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will post sales of $470.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $520.90 million and the lowest is $434.10 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $300.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,503,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,391,000 after acquiring an additional 402,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 337,511 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,532,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,314,000 after acquiring an additional 215,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,672,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,230,000 after acquiring an additional 82,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

PAAS stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,534. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $39.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

