Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Post -$2.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to announce ($2.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.33). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.27) to ($6.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.75) to ($2.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

