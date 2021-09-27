Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.58. Altice USA reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.68.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after buying an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,024,000. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 16,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 598,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,885. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.08.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

