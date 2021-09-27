Zacks: Brokerages Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Post Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post $2.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the lowest is $2.49. Constellation Brands posted earnings of $2.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $12.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.39.

STZ stock opened at $212.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.47. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

