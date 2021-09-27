Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to post $181.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.52 million and the lowest is $180.96 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $179.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $731.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.61 million to $733.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $754.96 million, with estimates ranging from $749.56 million to $760.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.61. 11,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

