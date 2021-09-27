Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.43. Ecolab posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Ecolab stock opened at $223.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.33 and its 200-day moving average is $217.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after acquiring an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Ecolab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.