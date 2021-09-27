Zacks: Brokerages Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $810.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce $810.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $794.30 million to $821.90 million. II-VI reported sales of $728.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IIVI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of II-VI stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.75. 1,171,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,485. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,779. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in II-VI by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in II-VI by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

