Zacks: Brokerages Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce $25.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.42 million and the highest is $25.50 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $13.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $99.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $99.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $140.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Outset Medical.

OM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $51.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.22.

In other Outset Medical news, VP Nabeel Ahmed acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,967.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.66 per share, with a total value of $366,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,131 shares of company stock worth $5,250,665 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 27.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 71,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 837,654 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 292.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 64,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 53.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

