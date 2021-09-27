Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.76. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $987,450 in the last quarter. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGC stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,103. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $643.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

