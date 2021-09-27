Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $38.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. Silgan has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

