Zacks Investment Research Lowers BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.

BRFS opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRF will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 228.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 526,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter worth $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BRF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after buying an additional 850,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 42.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

