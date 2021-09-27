Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $48.88.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.