Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBCSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised KBC Group to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised KBC Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $42.81 on Friday. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

