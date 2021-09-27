Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Microelectronics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.15.

NYSE UMC opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.2854 dividend. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

