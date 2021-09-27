Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Trading 12.1% Higher This Week

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $162,348.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00054453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00122275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00043502 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD (zUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,550,582 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

