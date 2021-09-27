Zilla Market Cap Hits $195,446.05 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 43.2% against the dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $195,446.05 and approximately $9,616.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00055136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00122787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00043725 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

